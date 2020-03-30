Cocooning the elderly, policing Covid-19, Trump’s $2.2 trillion rescue plan: Today’s Covid-19 main points

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR last night announced that further restrictions on movement are to come into effect from today in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Those measures include cocooning for those over 70 years old and restrictions on travelling more than 2km from their homes except in specific outlined circumstances, which will last for two weeks until Easter Sunday on 12 April.

The announcemnt came on the same day that emergency legislation was passed through the Seanad and later signed-off on by President Michael D Higgins.

In the UK, similar restrictions on movement remain in place and in the US, President Donald Trump has signed-off on a $2.2 trillion spending package to alleviate pressures on the American economy.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

There are now a total of 2,415 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in the Republic.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a raft of new restrictive measures to limit the movement and curtail the spread of the virus.

A list of essential services which can remain open under tightened measures was published today.

A number of online and virtual events have been organised to take place this weekend.

Everyone in Ireland over the age of 70 is being told to remain at home and ‘cocoon’ as authorities attempt to get the coronavirus crisis under control.

Health Minister Simon Harris is held a teleconference with medical leaders including GPs and medical suppliers this morning.

Thousands of gardaí will be out in force this weekend on foot, on bikes, and in patrol cars to ensure the public is adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The plane sent to China to pick up €20 million worth of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers has landed safely in Beijing. It is due back in Ireland tomorrow.

The Northern Ireland Executive has tonight announced sweeping new powers that will come into force tonight at 11pm to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Here are the main international points: