 Press "Enter" to skip to content
anxiety

Cognitive therapy can help treat anxiety in children with autism.

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

anxiety

Cognitive behavioural therapy and other psychosocial interventions are effective for treating anxiety in school-aged children with autism spectrum disorder, according to an analysis of all relevant studies published in 2005-2018. The findings are published in Campbell Systematic Reviews.

The analysis included 24 studies: 22 of the studies used a cognitive behavioural therapy intervention, one used peer-mediated theatre therapy, and one examined the benefits of Thai traditional massage.

Overall, the interventions showed a statistically significant moderate to high effectiveness for treating anxiety compared with treatment-as-usual.

“These are exciting results as they actually show evidence that some of the things that can be done at home or at school to reduce anxiety in school-aged children actually work,” said co-author Petra Lietz, Principal Research Fellow of the Australian Council for Educational Research.

Provided by
Wiley

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *