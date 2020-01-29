Cold weather ALERT: Met Office warns of ‘health risks’ as freezing temperatures arrive

THE UK has experienced a freezing cold snap in recent days, forcing the Met Office to issue a cold weather alert in large parts of the nation. Here’s the latest weather forecast.

Cold weather alerts have been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures plummeted this week. There are two different alerts issued by the Met Office, one for “alert and readiness” and another for “winter preparedness and action”.

The Level 2 alert and readiness alerts are in effect for West Midlands, East Midlands, Southwest England, Southeast England and East of England. The Level 1 Winter preparedness and action alerts are in effect for London, Yorkshire and Humber, North West England and North East England. In the alert Level 2 areas, there’s a 70 percent chance of freezing conditions, while the Level 1 areas see a possibility of up to 40 percent freezing conditions will hit. The alerts will stay in effect until Wednesday, January 22 at 9am.

The cold weather alert reads: “There is a 70 percent probability of severe cold weather between 9am on Monday, January 20 and 9am on Wednesday, January 22 in parts of England. “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.” The Met Office added: “This cold weather alert extends the duration of the current cold spell to include Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with frost and freezing fog patches again likely in the south of England in particular. “These may prove slow to clear or perhaps persist in places to suppress daytime temperatures and help reach the mean of two degrees Celsius criterion.

“The second half of the working week should see cloud-cover and temperatures gradually increase, with further alerts not expected at this time.” An update will be issued by the Met Office when the alert level changes in any region. Alerts are issued once a day by 9am if required and are not subject to amendment in between standard issue times. To deal with prolonged periods of cold weather, there are several measures you can take. The current advice for the Level 2 alert reads: “Prolonged periods of cold weather can be dangerous, especially for older people, those with underlying health conditions, and young children.

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. “Stock up foods and medicines so you don’t have to go out too much when it’s cold or icy. “When indoors, stay warm, heat homes to at least 18C, and keep up-to-date with the weather forecast.” If you are concerned about your health or somebody you care for, advice can be obtained from NHS Winter Health, NHS or your local pharmacist.

Five ways to stay healthy this winter Try these tips: get outdoors in natural daylight as much as possible

get a good night’s sleep – go to bed and wake up at the same time every day

destress with exercise or meditation – stress has been shown to make you feel tired

