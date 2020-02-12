Cold Weather Payment: 5,000 payments made so far this season – are you eligible for £25?

COLD WEATHER PAYMENT figures for the 2019 to 2020 season have been released today by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Some Pension Credit and Universal Credit recipients may be among those who are eligible for the payment.

The Cold Weather Payment scheme is currently underway for the 2019 to 2020 season – running from November 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. This is a payment which people who receive certain benefits – such as some who claim Universal Credit and Pension Credit – may be able to get if the average temperature in the area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over seven days in a row.

For each seven day period of this very cold weather during the time of the scheme, those eligible will get £25. After the period of very cold weather, the payment should be made automatically within 14 days. Today, the Department for Work and Pensions has released official statistics on the estimated number of eligible recipients, and triggers for Cold Weather Payments made in Great Britain. The figures are from between November 1, 2019, and February 7, 2020.

During this period, there have been five triggers – all of which were in Scotland. The estimate of all eligible recipients and payments made in England, Scotland and Wales totals 3,646,000. The number of payments made is 5,000 and these were all in Scotland. An estimate of eligible recipients receiving Pension Credit who have had payments made have also been revealed.

The total of these eligible recipients is 1,490,000 in Great Britain. Following the triggers in Scotland, 3,000 payments have been made to these Pension Credit recipients. All of these figures are rounded to the nearest 1,000. The DWP has also provided a breakdown of where the triggers occurred during the time frame, by weather station. These are: Aviemore, Loch Glascarnoch, Tulloch Bridge, and Braemar.

Each of these areas have had one trigger, apart from Braemar which has had two triggers. The estimated number of eligible recipients in the areas of each of these weather stations were all 1,000, with volumes rounded to the nearest 1,000. The DWP has also released the postcode sectors covered by each of the weather stations which have seen triggers. Cold Weather Payment: Postcodes so far The postcodes affected are: FK20-21

PA33-36-40

PH8-9

PH15-17

PH30-35

PH37

PH49-50

AB35-36

PH10-11

PH18

AB37

IV13

PH19-26

IV4

IV6

IV7

IV14-16

IV23-24

IV63

Who is eligible for the Cold Weather Payment? To be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment, a person must be in receipt of one of the following benefits: Universal Credit – if the claimant is not employed or self-employed

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest Additionally, they must meet at least one of the following criteria: Be in receipt of a disability or pension premium

Have a child under five living with you

Be in receipt of Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element

Have a health condition or disability and have limited capability for work.

Be in the work-related activity group or support group

Have a severe or enhanced disability premium

Have a disabled child in the household – if they are receiving Universal Credit they will receive a CWP where this applies, whether they are working or not. While the Cold Weather Payment is paid automatically, it’s possible to check if one’s postcode has been triggered for a payment via the postcode checker. This can be found online on the government website.

