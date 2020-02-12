Cold weather payment: Are we due a cold weather payment? How cold does it need to get?

TEMPERATURES have plummeted and snow has blanketed parts of the UK in the wake of Storm Ciara, but are we due a cold weather payment? How cold does it need to get?

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber alerts for snow for parts of the UK in the wake of Storm Ciara. Temperatures have plummeted after severe winds and torrential rain hit the UK – but does this mean a cold weather payment is due?

For some on certain benefits or support for mortgage interest, cold weather payments are made when the weather dips cold enough. You may get cold weather payments if you’re getting: Pension Credit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

Are we due a cold weather payment? How cold does it need to get? According to Gov.uk, those eligible for a cold weather payment will receive it if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over seven consecutive days. Recipients will get £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather between November 1 and March 31. If you are eligible for a payment there is no need to claim, as it will be paid automatically.

To check if your area is eligible follow this link here and pop the first part of your postcode into the search box. In the 2019/20 season, only Scotland has seen temperatures cold enough consecutively to trigger cold weather payments. The weather stations which reported cold weather for a period of seven days in December 2019 included Tulloch Bridge, Braemar, Aviemore and Loch Glascarnoch. However with amber alerts for snow and Storm Dennis forecast to hit this weekend the weather could trigger more cold weather payments.

Another payment for those eligible are winter fuel payments, which are separate from cold weather payments. Both are funded by the government, but for winter fuel payments you are only eligible if you were born on or before April 5, 1954. You must also have lived in the UK for at least one day of the week of September 16 to 22, 2019 which is called the qualifying week. If this is you, you could get between £100 and £300 to help towards your heating bills in the winter.

You usually get a winter fuel payment automatically if you are eligible and you get the State Pension or another social security benefit (not Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction, Child Benefit or Universal Credit). The deadline for claiming payments for winter 2019 to 2020 is 31 March 2020. To claim and for more information on winter fuel payments, visit the Government’s website here. To check if you are eligible and claim you will need some documentation.

You will need to know: your National Insurance number

your bank or building society details

your BIC and IBAN numbers if you live in the EEA or Switzerland

or Switzerland the date you were married or entered into a civil partnership (if appropriate)

