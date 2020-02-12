Cold weather payment postcode checker: How to apply for cold weather payment

COLD weather payments are available to some people that receive benefits when experiencing particularly cold weather in their area. Here’s how to check if you’re eligible and how to apply for cold weather payment.

The cold weather payment scheme can help those eligible receive a cash boost to pay for heating bills and other everyday costs when it gets particularly cold. The scheme runs until March 31.

How to apply for cold weather payment There is no need to apply for cold weather payment because it should automatically be added to your benefits. The payment is given out when the average temperature in an area is recorded at or is forecast to be 0C or below for seven consecutive days. The Department for Work and Pensions has a postcode checker on i to see if a payment is due in your area.

People may be entitled to the grant if they already receive any of the following: Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Universal Credit, and Support for Mortgage Interest. Anyone on Income Support or income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance and have any of the following usually receive cold weather payment: a disability or pensioner premium, a child who is disabled, Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element, or a child under five living with you. You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get income-related ESA and are in a work-related activity group or support group.

If you’re not in either group, you might also get Cold Weather Payments if you have any of the following: a severe or enhanced disability premium, a pensioner premium, a child who is disabled, Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element, a child under five living with you. For those on Universal Credit who are not employed or self-employed, they are likely to receive the cold weather grant. However, one of the following must also apply: you have a health condition or disability and have limited capability for work (with or without work-related activity), you have a child under five living with you.

You’ll also be eligible if you have a disabled child amount in your claim, whether you’re employed or not. Those eligible get £25 for each seven-day period of very cold weather between November 1 and March 31. After each period of very cold weather in their area, they should get a payment within 14 working days. It’s paid into the same bank or building society account as your benefit payments.

If a change in circumstances causes a person to become eligible for the payment, for example if they have a baby, or a child under the age of five starts to live with them, then claimants should contact Jobcentre Plus. Claimants should tell their pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if they believe they should have received a cold weather payment but have not. Universal Credit claimants can contact the helpline on 0800 328 9344 instead.

