Cole Sprouse Slams Kaia Gerber Dating Rumors Amid ‘Consequences’ From Lili Reinhart Relationship

Over the years, Cole Sprouse has ignored a lot of rumors regarding his love life, but over the weekend, the “Riverdale” star shut down gossip suggesting he was dating Kaia Gerber. Sprouse, who has been linked to his CW co-star, Lili Reinhart, opened up about the recent online speculation.

The 27-year-old star has been linked to Reinhart since 2017. However, the couple has had their fair share of issues and have split on more than one occasion.

On Sunday, Sprouse used his Instagram Story to address the Gerber dating rumors that have been circulating on social media over the past few days. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the star wrote.

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji].”

While Sprouse acknowledged that his career has made it difficult for him to maintain his privacy, he revealed he wasn’t fond of people commenting on a subject they knew little about. “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” the actor explained.

“And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

Sprouse wrapped up his post by dismissing those who are fueling the dating rumors about Gerber and denouncing the trolls whose speculation caused the actor to post a “white font insta story like a divorced mother of three.”

In February, Sprouse and Reinhart sparked break up rumors after sources told E! News that the stars kept their distance from one another at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. “Lili and Cole arrived around the same time but did not see them hang out together,” the insider revealed.

The source claimed Sprouse stayed close to his twin brother Dylan and Dylan’s girlfriend, Barbara Palvin. “Cole and Dylan stuck together majority of the night with Barbara but did not see any interactions between them and Lili,” the insider explained.

Since then, the status of Reinhart and Sprouse’s relationship has not been addressed by either star.