Coles follows Woolworths and releases an $80 ‘community box’ for elderly people amid coronavirus

Coles has followed in Woolworths’ footsteps to create an $80 ‘community box’ to be delivered to the elderly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The box of essentials contains grocery and household items for vulnerable Australians who can’t make it to the shops while the deadly virus spreads.

‘The health of all Australians is important to Coles, so the box contains nutritious items for breakfast, lunch and dinner,’ the supermarket said on its website.

The Coles Community Box will be delivered to customers in two packages by Australia Post, and has enough supplies to last seven days.

The boxes come with breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and household essentials such as toilet paper and cleaning products.

Breakfast includes milk, fruit juice, cereal and dried fruits, while lunch and dinner comes with pasta or rice, canned vegetables, soup, fruit, baked beans and tortilla wraps.

The Coles Community Box will be available to all eligible Coles Online Priority Service customers.

‘Our priority right now is helping our most vulnerable customers and giving them access to grocery items and everyday essentials,’ the supermarket giant said.

In the coming days, eligible shoppers will be able to register their interest in ordering a box.

When the Community Box delivery service is ready, customers will receive a text message link to purchase the box and have it delivered to their door.

Last week Woolworths rolled out an $80 box of basic groceries and will use Australia Post and other distribution channels to get orders to isolated people faster.

Similar to Coles, the box also includes meals, snacks and a few essential items, and can’t be customised.

It can be ordered online in the ACT, NSW and Victoria.

Orders should arrive in two-to-five working days and phone support will be available for people who are not comfortable ordering online.

Other states will be added in coming weeks.

The government has urged Australians over the age of 70 to stay at home for their own protection as the nation’s coronavirus tally reaches more than 4000 cases, with 16 deaths.

The $80 price includes contactless doorstep delivery by Australia Post and Woolworths has said it won’t be making an profit from the service.

The list of exact products and brands in each box will vary.

Woolworths says people who can shop for families or friends who are isolated should do so, to limit demand on the online service.

‘There will be some in our community who don’t have that option, and we need your help to put the most vulnerable first,’ Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said in a statement on Monday.

Woolworths will also use DHL Supply Chain and delivery companies Sherpa and Drive Yello to get keep its online orders flowing.

The retailer has been offering priority assistance home deliveries since March 13, to help the elderly, those with disabilities, and those in mandatory isolation.

Australia Post said it will provide a contactless doorstep delivery, in line with Covid-19 measures, within an estimated time of 2-5 business days, Australia wide.

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Australia Post, Christine Holgate, was proud to form the partnership with Woolworths.

‘We are working tirelessly to look at how we can use our unrivalled national network to deliver some comfort to those in need, while we all go through this challenging time,’ Ms Holgate said.

‘We know so many people are really struggling to get their essential needs during this time, particularly the vulnerable and elderly who may not be able to visit their local supermarket.

‘Making delivery to people’s home is critical at this time.’