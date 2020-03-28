Coles says panic buying is slowing down finally

The panic buying frenzy by shoppers is finally slowing down with supermarket giants reporting ‘business has returned somewhere towards normal’.

Coles chief operating officer Matt Swindells said most shoppers over the weekend had taken note of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s stern warning to Australians last week to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

‘I’m pleased to report that certainly the shopping through our supermarket business has returned somewhere towards normal, and that’s allowed the teams with all the hard work they’re putting in to get stock back into the system,’ Mr Swindells told Channel Nine’s Today Show on Monday.

He then added there was still a long way to go.

‘Anybody that has shopped over the weekend would see the gaps on shelves are still there and so we’ve got to continue this process of normalised demand, pushing more stock than ever, to put the supermarkets back together,’ Mr Swindells said.

He hoped the nationwide panic buying that has sparked chaos and hostile confrontations over scarce supplies in supermarkets in recent weeks doesn’t spread to bottle shops.

Shoppers rushed to liquor stores on Sunday to stock up on alcohol supplies amid fears they would be shut down before Mr Morrison later reassured bottle shops would remain open.

‘It would be really, really sad to think that the learnings from our supermarket shoppers can’t then translate into the bottle shops and we all hold our nerve and just shop in normal patterns, so we don’t see the same thing happen within liquor,’ Mr Swindells said.

Woolworths managing director Claire Peters also appeared on the program to assure customers the business is working with federal and state government to ensure supplies continue to be delivered to stores across the nation after several states closed their borders.

‘Clearly our supply chain, just as Matt has described, is essential to restocking of the shelves. So we are able to do that across all borders in Australia,’ she said.

Woolworths has introduced new social distancing measures to ensure the 1.5 metre rule is being followed, which came into effect on Saturday.

‘It was really from feedback from our own team, wanting to ensure that they remained safe, because being an essential, as supermarkets are, which will remain open through this health crisis, we wanted to ensure we were doing some of what were the PM described, which would be included having that – easiest to describe it as a trolley’s width between you and the next customer,’ Ms Peters said.

‘You will see some markings in the store which we encourage customers to help each other with, just to keep that distance.’

The supermarket giants are unsure of whether they will go as far as limiting shoppers to 50 in store at any time.

‘I think we need to consider all options that keep the team safe, and give the public confidence that they can continue to shop,’ Mr Swindells said.

‘The crisis is evolving and we’re working closely with Department of Health. We will do what it takes.’

The panic buying forced Coles and Woolworths to introduce dedicated shopping hours for elderly and disabled shoppers to avoid the chaos.

A Coles spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia its dedicated ‘community hour’ will continue further notice.

It appears shoppers are getting the message after Mr Morrison called for panic buying frenzy addressed the nation last week, describing it as unAustralian.

‘Stop hoarding. I can’t be more blunt about it. Stop it,’ he said.

It’s not sensible, it’s not helpful and I’ve got to say it’s been one of the most disappointing things I’ve seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis.

‘That is not who we are as a people. It is not necessary. It is not something that people should be doing.’