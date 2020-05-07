Coles shopper claims she found shards of GLASS hidden inside homebrand flour

A home cook claims she found glass inside a packet of flour from Coles while sifting the product to make a carrot cake.

The makeup artist from Kingsgrove, in Sydney’s south, shared a series of photos to social media on Sunday taking aim at the supermarket.

Each photo showed the product and small clear items in her hand, which she claims were shards of glass that she had sifted out of the flour.

‘I was in the middle of making a carrot cake and I was sifting the flour and I found glass… like actual glass,’ the shopper said in one of her posts to the company.

‘Can you see that? Found that in the flour and that’s the Coles brand plain flour, so just be careful.’

The woman urged other customers to take extra precautions.

The woman reached out to Coles multiple times on Sunday, before a spokesman responded to her, saying the supermarket chain was ‘very concerned’ at her find.

‘We hope you’re okay and no one was injured,’ a Coles representative wrote.

She was asked to send the page a private message with more details about her experience.

A spokeswoman from Coles told Daily Mail Australia the incident was being investigated by the quality assurance team.

‘We have responded to this customer and our quality team will investigate,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘Coles encourages customers to bring back any product they are not happy with for a full refund.’