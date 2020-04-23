Coles worker is abused by a furious customer for not wearing GLOVES at the checkout

A teenage girl was abused by an ‘aggressive’ customer for not wearing gloves while working at the Coles checkout during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayley Evans, 16, told the furious customer at Manly Corso Coles, in Sydney’s northern beaches, she was following protocol by using hand sanitiser.

The shopper then phoned NSW Police to report the teenage shop assistant.

Hayley’s mother, Kate Munn, said her daughter was harassed by the irate man at about lunchtime on Saturday.

‘My daughter works at Coles in Manly, she’s a high school student who has a part time job like zillions of other teens around the world,’ she wrote on Facebook.

‘Yesterday a customer harassed her for not wearing gloves, she patiently stated that gloves were optional and she’d been using hand sanitiser.’

The mother-of-three told Daily Mail Australia her daughter was working at the checkout when the incident unfolded.

‘He was aggressive in his demeanour,’ Ms Munn said.

‘They’re following the most up-to-date guidelines.’

One of Hayley’s colleagues overheard the man phone police, Ms Munn said.

Despite the verbal altercation, Ms Munn said her daughter had not experienced any other ‘awful’ clashes with customers.

‘A few people have thanked her,’ she said.

‘All front-line, essential workers are exposing themselves to a higher risk than others to ensure that the world keeps turning during this period.

‘A bit of extra care, a bit of extra appreciation… It’s a big responsibility.’

Ms Munn also heaped praise on Coles management who have supported Hayley throughout the ordeal and during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘She was well prepared [for Saturday’s incident]. Disappointed but not overwhelmed because there has been so much support from the management.

‘I just want to reiterate how well supported she was by the management team. She’s very comfortable and confident with the way they’re communicating and handling the situation.’

‘It’s reassuring as a parent to know that.’

Supermarket workers have been physically and verbally abused by customers during the COVID-19 crisis as panicked customers rush to the shops to stock up on goods.

A mother has shared a photo of her teenage daughter fighting back tears after she was abused by customers during her shift at Woolworths.

Debara Nydrle’s daughter, Jordyn is working overtime at the supermarket in Townsville, north-east Queensland, due to frenzied coronavirus panic-buying.

Her 18-year-old daughter comes home from work feeling drained, telling stories of how she was abused by angry customers throughout the day.

The mother posted a photo of Jordyn, red-faced and teary, after a particularly gruelling shift.

‘Thank you to all the a**holes who think its okay to abuse Woolies staff to the point where you break them, daily, multiple times a day,’ she wrote.

She described the abuse her daughter received as totally un-Australian, and said customer complaints were things that Jordyn and her colleagues ‘could not control.’

A friend of the family said they were in store when Jordyn was having a particularly difficult time and ‘wanted to go give her a hug,’ but were worried she would get in trouble or that it would make her more upset.

Other customers said they looked forward to Jordyn’s service in stores, because of her usually friendly smile and demeanour.

Ms Nydrle urged her friends and family to be kind to all supermarket employees who are working throughout this difficult period.

‘Perform a random act of kindness,’ she suggested. ‘Thank your supermarket worker, or give them a smile, take them flowers – you can even buy them in store.’

The most important thing, Ms Nydrle said, was that customers help staff help everybody.

Panic-buying has sparked violent brawls in supermarkets throughout the nation as customers rush to get their hands on in-demand groceries.

Woolworths and Coles stores have seen sales soar in recent months, well beyond what is standard for this time of year.

As a result, Woolworths created 20,000 new jobs – many are short term contracts – designed to give people now out of work due to COVID-19 a lifeline.

The new roles across supermarkets, e-commerce, supply chain and drinks businesses will allow the retailer to better meet the unprecedented demand for groceries across the country.

The move will also allow the to supermarket giant to build up their online operations in a bid to support the changing shopping needs determined by COVID-19.

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said: ‘These are uncertain times for many industries and we have an important role to play keeping Australians employed through this crisis.’

Similarly, Coles confirmed they would be hiring an additional 5,000 staff for the duration of the crisis.