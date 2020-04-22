College Admissions Scandal Update: Felicity Huffman Is ‘Hopeful’ That This Will Happen Next Year

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman has largely remained out of the public eye following her early release from prison in 2019. After pleading guilty to paying Rick Singer $15,000 to change her daughter’s SAT scores, she was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services. She eventually went on to serve 11 days in a federal prison in Dublin, California.

Now, a new report has indicated that she has started planning her “professional comeback.”

According to ET, the “American Crime” star is hoping to return to her normal career in the early months of 2021. As part of her sentence, she was also ordered to fulfill community service requirements, which Huffman has been quietly doing behind the scenes. As stated by a source, while she has continued to be “very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project,” she also hopes to start acting again within the next year.

“Once COVID settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours. Felicity is also hopeful that she’ll be able to return to acting early next year,” elaborated the insider.

Prior to the news about Huffman’s plans for the future, other reports surfaced about both her and her family. Not only has it been revealed that her daughters have gotten new acting roles and announced their college plans for the upcoming fall semester, but it has also been said that networks have been “scrambling” to get her first interview following her short sentence.

Huffman’s trajectory following the admissions scam greatly differs from that of “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. As the two have pleaded not guilty to paying Singer $500,000 so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could attend the University of Southern California (USC), they will be facing their own trial in October of this year.

Leading up to the Hallmark star’s upcoming court dates, it has been revealed that she has “quietly” been taking “important” steps behind the scenes. However, some experts believe that Huffman will ultimately have an easier time than Loughlin when it comes to returning to the public eye.