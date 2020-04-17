College Admissions Scandal Update: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Faces ‘Tough Setback,’ Changes Plans

Over the course of the past year, a spotlight has been on actress Lori Loughlin and her family due to their connection to the college admissions scam. Now, prior to the “Fuller House” star’s October trial, a source close to Olivia Jade has shared the unique challenges that have recently been presented.

In 2019, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 so that Olivia and her sister Isabella Rose could attend the University of Southern California (USC). Following the allegations, they were each charged with mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

READ: College Admissions Scandal Update: An Examination Of Lori Loughlin’s Case, Defense Before Trial

According to Us Weekly, the popular YouTuber is now “really embarrassed” after photos of her on a rowing machine were released by federal prosecutors. The pictures, which were allegedly taken by the “When Calls the Heart” actress, were prompted by Singer, the mastermind behind the scam. As stated by the outlet, in 2016, he had emailed the Hallmark personality and said that it would “probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too.”

Following the release of the pictures, the new development has been a “tough setback” for the 20-year-old, as their emergence “brought up all of her old feelings she had right after the scandal broke.”

Furthermore, the insider added that she had once felt like her life had been “getting back on track before the quarantine and even a little after that.” As a result, she had initially planned to go back to Loughlin and Giannulli’s home with Bella in order to bring a sense of normalcy back to her to life, but after the release, she “took a step back.”

Aside from the aforementioned change of plans, Olivia has continued to make appearances on social media in recent months. Not only has she been seen with unexpected guests, but she has also made other “carefree” decisions. Additionally, some have also said that she will have to make a “hard” decision moving forward.