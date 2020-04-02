College Admissions Scandal Update: Lori Loughlin’s Defense Says This Can’t Be ‘Ignored’ Before Trial

Lori Loughlin continues to move closer to her October 2020 trial for her alleged participation in the college admissions scandal, but a new report has indicated that the “Fuller House” star’s defense team has a new request.

In 2019, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid William “Rick” Singer $500,000 so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could attend the University of Southern California (USC). Following the allegations, they were each charged with mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

According to the New York Post, Loughlin, Giannulli, and other parents involved in the admissions scam asked a judge to dismiss the charges after saying that the prosecutors exhibited “extraordinary” misconduct.

The reasoning behind this claim is that the defense attorneys believe that “investigators bullied their informant into lying and then concealed evidence that would bolster the parents’ claims of innocence.”

They then added that “The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding. That misconduct cannot be ignored.” As for the alleged misconduct that they are referring to, it has been said that prosecutors withheld evidence, including notes from Singer’s phone. Additionally, the defense states that they did not receive that information until last month.

Furthermore, Loughlin’s legal team believes that the notes indicate that the mastermind behind the admissions scam was “bullied Singer into fabricating evidence and trying to trick parents into falsely agreeing that the payments were bribes.”

Aside from the newest action taken by the “When Calls the Heart” star’s “formidable” defense team, other steps have supposedly been taken by both sides prior to Loughlin’s upcoming trial. Not only has it been said that her attorneys do not want the case to be “tried” in a certain way, but they have also allegedly changed their strategy ahead of her court dates.

On the other hand, the prosecution believes that they are in possession of an email that Giannulli sent to his account where he allegedly said that he had had to “work the system.”

As for Loughlin herself, the Hallmark star has reportedly taken “important” steps as she has worked to expose alleged lies.