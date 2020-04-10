Colorado Governor Polis Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until April 26 Amid COVID-19 Spread

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced Monday evening that the stay-at-home order for the states’ citizens will remain in place until April 26. It was originally meant to end on April 11.​

The governor, citing data that shows staying at home helps flatten the curve, said that the extension is meant to help stop the spread of the virus, Fox News reported. He also said that the best chance the state, and the nation, for that matter, against “catastrophic loss of life” is for everyone to remain at home.

The usual exemptions were applied, like going out for groceries and essential chores like buying medicine, getting treated for sickness, exercise and delivering food and essentials. Essential workers like those in the health care and food industries are still allowed to go to work, but large gatherings will remain prohibited.

The governor’s earlier policies may be beginning to pay off. According to the Denver Post, the virus shows signs of slowing down despite the continued rise in numbers of confirmed cases. Around 5,172 COVID-19 cases in the state have been recorded, with the death toll standing at 150. There are also about 17,000 to 18,000 Colorado residents that are suspected of having coronavirus.

The first death recorded in the state was of someone in their 30s, reports from the health department revealed. Five people in their 40s, meanwhile, have died of complications brought about by COVID-19. A total of 994 people have been hospitalized, and there are 41 cases of outbreaks at medical facilities that aren’t hospitals.

There are some businesses exempted from closing down during the quarantine. Industries like manufacturing, finance, retail, media and construction have remained open. That doesn’t mean they aren’t covered by the state law, though, as they must still continue to practice social distancing and preventive measures.

The governor added that closures and restrictions in place are temporary, but losing life during the COVID-19 outbreak is permanent.