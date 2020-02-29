Commons in stitches as Javid takes brutal swipe at Boris aide – even Theresa May laughing

SAJID JAVID left MPs in the Commons in stitches as he gave a statement to the House to clarify the reasons behind his decision to resign as Chancellor of the Exchequer earlier this month.

The now Tory backbencher reiterated he resigned from his position because he could not accept Boris Johnson’s demand that he fire his entire team of advisers. Addressing the House of Commons moments after Prime Minister’s Questions concluded, Mr Javid said: “While I was grateful for the continued support of the Prime Minister wanting to reappoint me, I’m afraid these were conditions that I could not accept in good conscience.

“Now I don’t intend to dwell on all the details and the personalities…” As the Commons erupted in laughter, he added: “The Cummings and goings, if you will!” He continued: “Much of this commentary was just gossip and distraction and now it’s in the past. “I very much hope that the new Chancellor will be given the space to do his job without fear or favour.”

Speaking from the backbenches for the first time in eight years, Mr Javid said he wanted to explain to MPs first why he resigned. He said: “I will also continue to champion the causes I believe in most, albeit it from outside the Government. “I confess that I had hoped to have a little longer to make a difference from the inside. “So with thanks for your permission to speak Mr Speaker, I thought it would be appropriate to briefly explain first to the House why I felt that I had to resign as Chancellor of the Exchequer.”

He added: “It has always been the case that advisers advise, minsters decide and minsters decide on their advisers. “I couldn’t see why the Treasury, with the vital role that it plays, should be the exception to that.” No.10 insiders have regularly claimed Mr Javid started to butt heads with the Prime Minister’s right-hand man after Mr Cummings unexpectedly sacked Mr Javid’s own aide Sonia Khan in August – reportedly without telling the Chancellor first – starting rumours of internal conflict. As the second member of Mr Javid’s top team to be fired by No.10, commentators began to speculate that Mr Javid was becoming increasingly isolated within the Cabinet.