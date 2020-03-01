confined gatherings of more than 5,000 people banned, the Paris half-marathon canceled

Sibeth Ndiaye, government spokesperson, and Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, at the press conference following the extraordinary Council of Ministers, Saturday, February 29. Jean-Claude Coutausse for Le Monde

After an exceptional cabinet meeting on Saturday February 29, the government announced a series of measures to contain the epidemic due to the coronavirus, which has already affected 73 people in France, 16 cases more than the standby.

” At this stage, said the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, the goal is to limit [la]diffusion [du virus SARS-CoV-2] and delay the transition to stage 3 for as long as possible ” of the epidemic – Stage 2 was announced yesterday. “The virus is spreading, it’s a fact (…), the goal is to save time “ to prevent the ending flu epidemic from being concurrent with that of the coronavirus. “We are not sure we can do it, but we are doing everything to succeed. ”

Confined gatherings of more than 5,000 people canceled

Throughout France, gatherings “In a confined environment” more than 5,000 people will be canceled until further notice. Other open gatherings will also be prohibited when they cause “Mixtures with populations from areas where the virus circulates”. The Minister explained that:

“These measures are provisional and we will undoubtedly have to make them evolve, they are restrictive measures and we paradoxically wish that they last a little, because that would mean that we manage to contain the spread of the virus. “

According to this criterion, the Paris half-marathon, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled, as was the last day of the Agricultural Show, this Sunday, the Annecy carnival, which was to take place from March 6 to 8, and the Cannes Mipim Real Estate Fair.

However, Ligue 1 football matches this weekend are not affected. Mr. Véran added that” at this stage “ the municipal elections of March 15 and 22 were well maintained.

All public gatherings prohibited in the Oise and in Haute-Savoie

In the department of Oise, the main epidemic focus, and in the town of La Balme-de-Sillingy, in Haute-Savoie, all public gatherings are prohibited ” until further notice “.

In the five municipalities of the Oise particularly affected – Creil, Crépy-en-Valois, Vaumoise, Lamorlaye, Lagny-le-Sec – as well as in La Balme-de-Sillingy, “We recommend residents to limit their trips”, said the Minister of Health. “They can move around for food, to do their shopping”, but they should avoid them “Unnecessary travel” and must “If possible use telework”. “Schools that have contact cases and therefore pose a higher risk will not reopen on Monday”, according to Mr. Véran.

A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday World that no link had been established between the cases of contamination identified in the Oise and the Estérel squadron, this military transport unit based in Creil, and which participated in the repatriation operations of the French from China.

No case has indeed been identified among the military members of the crew concerned, as wrote The world Thursday. The search for the zero patient therefore continues, in order to determine how the virus initially reached the department.

Other containment measures lifted

However, with the transition from stage 1 to stage 2 of the epidemic, “Some measures are no longer necessary”, said the Minister. The virus already circulating, “There is no longer any reason to confine people” who come from homes outside of France. For example, said Olivier Véran, students returning from northern Italy “Will therefore be able to return to school” early next week.

