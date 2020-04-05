Confirmed cases in Northern Ireland exceeds 1,000, Trump expects ‘a lot of death’ in the US: Today’s Covid-19 main points

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive has confirmed that 20% of a batch of Personal Protective Equipment it received for healthcare workers this week is ‘unsuitable’.

HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed the figure at a press briefing this morning, when he also revealed that most of the below-standard batch was made up of respiratory masks.

On the international front, US President Donald Trump says he expects there to be “a lot of death” in the country in the coming weeks and months, while Queen Elizabeth will give a televised address to the UK about the coronavirus later this evening.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

The HSE has confirmed that a fifth of the first batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) – costing roughly €4 million – delivered from China for use by healthcare workers did not meet specified requirements.

There are now 50 clusters of coronavirus cases in nursing homes around the country, according to a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Yesterday evening, 17 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed, along with 331 new confirmed cases.

The Irish Cancer Society has said it's worried that people are "putting their lives at risk" by not visiting their GP over symptoms they may have.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: