Confused dog wags tail in excitement as cruel owner abandons at side of road

An animal shelter has condemned a selfish owner who dumped her golden retriever at the side of the road before driving off.

A heartbreaking video shows a car pull up and out pops the excited dog and a woman.

The dog follows the woman into the woods wagging its tail and expecting a walk, before she jumps back in the car and drives off.

The clip was shared by I Paw’d It Forward on Facebook which has now rescued the dog.

A post said: “THIS. This is what a dog that has just been abandoned looks like.

“They are still here. They are still waiting. They are still searching for you to return. They are confused. They do not understand why the humans they devoted their lives to, have disappeared.

“Most of the time, we don’t catch them right after they are left. Most of them never make it home.

“We do our best to recover as many as we can, but we know we are just a small blip on the grand scheme of it.”

The animal shelter said there was “no reason to do this” and there are other options available if you can not longer look after your pet.

Hundreds of comments were left on the video shared by the animal shelter in Portland, with people trying to identify the owner.

An update on the post from the shelter said it now believes the owner has been tracked down and information has been provided to law enforcement/animal control.

It said: “Thank you to EVERYONE one that called in tips, that tried to make out the plate, that spent hours reviewing the video to put things together.

“I would like to take a moment to use this entire ordeal as a learning experience and hopefully, in sharing this video, give others pause before contemplating abandoning your animal.”

It also warned people that not every animal you see has been dumped.

“If you are in a rural area or not, near a park or not. More often than not, they have loving and caring owners that are searching for them and want them home,” it added.

“Give the owner the benefit of the doubt and don’t judge the situation until we get answers.

“We have trapped a whole bunch of lost pets. Hundreds that if you saw them when they were trapped you would have thought someone had left them to die somewhere. I assure you, most humans don’t do that. “