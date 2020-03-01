Congo: more than 200,000 people affected by floods

These floods affect plantations and food supplies. The resurgence of certain diseases has also been recorded.

More than 200,000 people are affected by floods caused by torrential rains which have beenfall Congo-Brazzaville since December, Congolese authorities said on Saturday.

“The assessments we carried out in Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire lead us to say that we have gone from 170,000 to more than 213,000 victims,” ​​said Christian Aboké-Ndza, director of cabinet at the ministry of humanitarian action .

“The challenges are enormous and we are working to provide an effective response. We hope that our partners will help us,” he added. The victims live mainly along the Congo River and the Oubangui River (north), who have emerged from their beds after torrential rains which will continue, according to meteorologists.

“State of natural disaster”

At the end of 2019, the government had declared “a state of natural disaster and humanitarian emergency”, claiming that these floods are causing huge losses in livelihoods of the populations (plantations, livestock, poultry, food reserves) . The resurgence of certain diseases has also been recorded. Congo has launched an appeal for international solidarity.

UN humanitarian agencies have developed an emergency plan of more than $ 30.5 million. In response, a contribution of $ 7 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund was recorded, said Cyr Modeste Kouamé, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Major crisis

The World Food Program (WFP) “has distributed more than 1,890 tonnes of food products to more than 115,000 people (…). We have also distributed more than 200 million FCFA (more than 300,000 euros) through a system of monetary transfer to populations, “said his representative in the country, Jean-Martin Bauer.

“Unfortunately, we see today that these efforts are not sufficient. The scale and severity of the crisis and its duration over time have been underestimated,” he said.