Congo’s economy expected to contract due to coronavirus…

By Denis Bedoya on May 10, 2020

KINSHASA, April 30 – Democratic Republic of Congo has cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to -1.9% and is expecting its economy to contract due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The country’s extractive industry output is expected to drop 5.6% year-on-year. The pandemic has caused global trade to slow, forcing countries across central Africa to slash growth projections. (Reporting by Hereward Holland, Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Denis Bedoya
