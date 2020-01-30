Conor McGregor announces his staggering UFC 246 purse for Donald Cerrone clash

Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon early on Sunday morning.

Conor McGregor has claimed he stands to make over £50million for his showdown with Donald Cerrone. The former two-division world champion will make his return to the Octagon early on Sunday morning in the main event of UFC 246.

The Irishman’s showdown with Cerrone, his first in over 15 months, will see him return to the welterweight division for the first time in over three years. The bout, his 12th in the promotion, will be his first since losing his UFC 229 grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov – his successor at the summit of the lightweight division. McGregor’s defeat to Nurmagomedov was softened by his £2.2million ($3million) guaranteed purse, the joint-biggest in UFC history. According to reports, McGregor is set to earn a guaranteed purse of £3.8million ($5million) for his meeting with Cerrone – which has been four years in the making.

‘The Notorious’, however, has claimed he’ll make £60million for his first outing of 2020. “It’s going to be a good paycheque,” he told ESPN. “Probably the most ever in my mixed martial arts career… I’m estimating a good £60m ($80m). “We have Australia, Canada and England and Ireland… it should be a good one.” McGregor then went on to reveal his total payday for his bout with Nurmagomedov saw him pocket £39million.

He added: “[I made] $50m [against Khabib]. They think I’m toast but I’m still the bread. I’ll be a billionaire by the time I’m 35.” McGregor has made millions of pounds outside the Octagon with a slew of business ventures, most notably his Proper No.12 whiskey. But he insists no amount of money will permanently lure him away from the fight game. “For me, it’s not about money, it’s forever money now,” he said. “No amount of money will stop my hunger to compete and entertain.

“Too much money without an awareness of it can be dangerous. “It’s a wild game, I’m involved in so many businesses but there is no business like the fight business. “I’ve learned some valuable lessons in this that I will use going forward. “I’ve got some great people in my life; my coaches, my management and my family of course.”

