Conor McGregor given UFC rematch ultimatum by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father

Conor McGregor made an emphatic UFC return by knocking out Donald Cerrone at the weekend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father is demanding that his son is paid £75million in order to fight Conor McGregor in a rematch of their controversial bout 15 months ago. McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of their UFC 229 clash.

The build-up to McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s first fight was personal and heated but it was the Russian who came out on top with the win. Nurmagomedov made McGregor tap out after applying a brutal neck crank during round four of their fight. After the contest finished, Nurmagomedov jumped the cage and hurled himself into McGregor’s corner to fight with his jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis. JUST IN: Donald Cerrone transported to hospital following brutal UFC 246 loss

Both Nurmagomedv and McGregor were fined and suspended for their actions that night, but the Irishman adamant that he deserves a rematch, something which UFC president Dana White echoed on Saturday night. But Nurmagomedov's father Habib has said in order for his son to fight McGregor again, £75million will be required. "We also need revenge against Conor, but give us $100 million (£75m)," Abdulmanap told Russian outlet RIA Novosti.

“The day after the fight against [Tony] Ferguson, give us that amount and then why not hold a rematch? “I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange it (for that amount), he needs that fight.” Nurmagomedov takes on Tony Ferguson on April 18 in a defence of his lightweight world title. McGregor beat Cerrone at welterweight, however, and Nurmagomedov Sr believes that nothing has changed at 170lbs despite the dominant performance McGregor put in.

“That is the weight of 170lbs, where the strongest fighters are gathered, regardless of weight category,” he added. “Therefore, I think that absolutely nothing has changed in this weight, the current champion has remained on the throne.” “The contender for this title [in lightweight]is Tony Ferguson. “If Conor wants to prove something in the weight of 170lbs, then there are Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal – these are the greatest fighters.