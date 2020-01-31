Conor McGregor live stream on YouTube: Can I watch McGregor vs Cerrone UFC 246 on YouTube?

Conor McGregor takes on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 tonight – but can you watch the fight on YouTube?

Conor McGregor has vowed to “put on a phenomenal show” when he makes his return to the octagon. The Irishman makes his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone, having not fought since the defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago.

“I’m just in a good spot and that’s it,” said McGregor. “I don’t think I’ve changed or altered, you know. I’m just committed and focused and happy to be here. Mostly like I always have been.” “It has been a phenomenal camp. I’ve given it my all. “I don’t feel pressure. Pressure creates diamonds as they say so I’m very excited to be in the position. Very well prepared.

“That narrative of I’ve lost once, unavenged inside the UFC’s octagon. The other defeat was in a boxing ring, under a specific set of rules. So the narrative of that is a little far fetched, but I am well prepared. “I’m going to put on a phenomenal show this Saturday, and that’s it. Sit back and enjoy.” The main event takes place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and Cerrone is relishing stepping into the cage with the Irish superstar. “This is the fight I wanted,” said the 36-year-old.

“Conor is one of the last of a dying breed of fighters and I can’t wait for Saturday night.” What time does McGregor vs Cerrone start? The main event will follow the women’s bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. McGregor vs Cerrone is expected to get underway around 5.30am GMT (Sunday).

Can I watch UFC 246 on YouTube? Unfortunately, you cannot stream McGregor vs Cerrone live on YouTube. However, you can catch up with all the action on UFC’s YouTube channel. The UFC will update their channel regularly with the latest knockouts and best action. You can also follow Express Sport’s live blog throughout UFC 246.

