Conor McGregor shares intimate moment with Dee Devlin after explosive win over Cowboy

Conor McGregor celebrated his win over Donald Cerrone with girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Conor McGregor planted a big kiss on Dee Devlin’s lips after his explosive victory over Donald Cerrone. McGregor finished his return to UFC in stunning fashion with a first round KO.

McGregor nailed Cerrone with a shoulder to the face and wild kick to the head before attacking him on the floor. But it was quickly stopped inside 40 seconds to take McGregor’s record to 22-4 in Las Vegas. And he celebrated with a warm embrace with girlfriend Devlin in the Octagon. McGregor and Devlin kissed and hugged as he enjoyed a victorious return to the sport. It marked McGregor’s first win since 2016, when he beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, and helps him recover after the defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last time out.

“I changed levels with that and came up into it so it was a good shout…Ireland baaaby!” McGregor said in the Octagon. McGregor also revealed his immediate plans after the win were to celebrate and then get back at it. “I’m going to party tonight and spend time with my family and then get back into the gym and train,” he said on BT Sport. “[I’ll take] anyone of these mouthy fools can get it. All of them. Every single one of them, it doesn’t matter. I’m back and I’m ready.” Jorge Masvidal may be an option for his next fight while a rematch with Nurmagomedov is also a possibility. But the Russian’s camp have stressed they are not keen on doing that fight any time soon.

His agent Ali Abdelaziz said: “Listen, Dana [White] is the greatest promoter in history, (and) I respect the man very much. “He has to make people care about Conor and by mentioning Khabib’s name, he is making Conor more relevant. “It’s OK, he promotes, he can do whatever [but]Khabib has a plan, Dana has a plan, sometimes we’ll get upset, sometimes we’ll agree, but business moves on. “But Conor’s not on our radar. He might lose to ‘Cowboy,’ as far as I understand. I think he might lose.” Devlin had previously stolen the show on her march into the arena behind McGregor, with fans getting excited by her presence.