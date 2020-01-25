Conor McGregor showed his class with touching moment after Donald Cerrone KO

Conor McGregor showed he does have some class with a touching moment following his explosive victory over Donald Cerrone. McGregor unleashed the pain on the Cowboy with a 40-second victory at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And after the initial celebration when he jogged to the other side of the Octagon, he headed back to his opponent and offered a hug, some words of sympathy and a kiss on the forehead.

McGregor was too good and too quick for the Cowboy with a hard shoulder to his face and a wild kick to the side of the head sending him to canvas.

Time was called moment later as McGregor went to town and Cerrone had to be taken to hospital afterwards.

It marked the Irishman’s first win since 2016 and sees him earn back some clout after the defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor had Cerrone bleeding and in trouble from the get go and unleashed a number of deadly shoulders into his face which all but finished the contest.

McGregor moved up to welterweight and came in at 170lbs for this bout, and may look to continue in this class.