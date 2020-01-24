Conor McGregor tattoo meanings: What each of McGregor’s tattoos really mean

Conor McGregor takes on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 tonight – but what do each his tattoos mean?

Conor McGregor’s fame extends well beyond the world of mixed martial arts. He is also well-known for his tattoos, with several inkings across his body.

Speaking about the subject in 2015, McGregor said: “You hear people say like they have a goldfish on their ass cheek and it means it’s a symbol of hope. “Something like that. I just like the way it looks on my body.” He added: “I don’t spend months picking it, I just see it, get it and just enjoy the experience of being inked on my body for the rest of my life. I don’t know what it is.” Here, Express Sport reveals the meanings behind each of McGregor’s tattoos.

CHEST On his chest, McGregor has a tattoo of a gorilla, wearing a crown and eating a heart. Explaining the meaning on Conan O’Brien’s chat show, he said: “My gym’s logo is a Gorilla. “It’s not that particular gorilla. But it’s a gorilla. So I wanted to get something along with that line. “I feel like I am the king Gorilla so I took the crown and I had him eat a heart. It felt right.”

ABDOMEN McGregor has the image of a tiger across his stomach. The Irishman has previously described a tiger as a “courageous animal”. He also has his name ‘MCGREGOR’ inked above the tiger tattoo and his nickname ‘NOTORIOUS’ printed below. FOREARM On his left forearm, the UFC star has a rose bush with a dagger running through.

There is also a pocket watch which shows the time 3.35pm, but it is not known if it carries any significance. Above rose tattoo are the words “slow is smooth, smooth is fast”, which is a motto commonly used in special training units such as the Navy SEALs. On the back of McGregor’s foreman is a gentleman wearing a top hat. NECK & BACK McGregor has a winged crucifix tattooed on his neck. However, the Dubliner does not appear to be religious.

He tweeted in 2015: “F**k politics and f**k religion. I just want to swing a few lefts and a few rights for a couple of hundred mill in peace.” McGregor also has a spiral of thorns running down his spine that connects from his crucifix tattoo. HEEL McGregor has Arabic writing inked on the back of his leg running down to his heel. But the 31-year-old has no idea what it means, saying it was a result of being drunk. “This was my first, when I was drunk… I got it in Ayia Napa for €20. It could mean anything,” he said.

CHEST

ABDOMEN

FOREARM

NECK & BACK

HEEL