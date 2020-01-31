Conor McGregor vs Cerrone highlights: How to re-watch full fight online

Conor McGregor claimed a stunning victory over Donald Cerrone on his UFC return – but how can fans re-watch the full fight?

Conor McGregor marked his return to the octagon in style. The Irishman needed just 40 seconds to stop Donald Cerrone in the main event at UFC 246.

What did the fighters say? McGregor: “I like this weight division. I feel really good. “God willing, I came out of here unscathed. I’m in shape. I don’t believe I’m there yet, though. “I’ve still got work to do to get back to where I was.”

Cerrone: “He got me with his elbows right away and distorted me. Then he head-kicked me. “I’ve never seen anything like that. He caught me way off guard. He busted my nose, it started bleeding, then he stepped back and head-kicked me.” “I was like ‘oh man, this happened this fast’. I got my ass whipped early!’ “Ah man, I love this sport. I’m going to keep fighting. I don’t care, this is what I love man.”

How to re-watch McGregor vs Cerrone UFC 246 was shown on BT Sport Box Office throughout the UK. Fans can still book the event and watch every fight on the card again for £19.95. Highlights and best bits will also be made available on the UFC’s official YouTube channel.

UFC 246 results Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO (0:40) Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via UD (30-27 x2, 29-28) Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via sub (armbar) (R2, 4:38) Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via sub (guillotine) (R1, 2:49) Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (RNC) (R2, 1:46)

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via UD (30-27 x2, 30-26) Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2) Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via first-round TKO (1:10) Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2) Sabina Mazo def. JJ Aldrich via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

