Conor McGregor Warned By Former UFC Star About Challenges Of Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov Again

A former UFC title contender warned Conor McGregor about the tough challenge of gettimg back into lightweight for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and suggested that he should score another win to make his title run more legitimate.

The impressive 40-second TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone marked the official return of former UFC two-division champ McGregor. Following the win, “The Notorious” immediately got linked to eight-division title holder Manny Pacquiao in a blockbuster boxing match. However, he also expressed his interest in fighting his lightweight nemesis, Nurmagomedov.

Unfortunately, the UFC booked Nurmagomedov against top lightweight contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. But despite not being handed a rematch, many are still buzzing about McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov part two.

Former UFC welterweight star Dan Hardy recently weighed in on the much awaited rematch. Hardy thinks that McGregor is very likely to get another shot at Nurmagomedov, but the real question is: what weight class does he fight in?

It can be remembered that McGregor beefed up to his heaviest at 170 pounds during his last fight. And with plans to shrink back down to 155 pounds and chase the lightweight belt he once owned, “The Outlaw” is a bit skeptical if McGregor will still be able to retain his power given the huge weight cut, The Sun reported.

“Does he remain at welterweight? Or does he go back down to lightweight? Will he look as strong at lightweight like he did against Cowboy? I think it was quite clear that he gained some muscle mass for this fight, you can see with his back and triceps that he gained some muscle mass which would be hard to shift if you go back down to lightweight,” Hardy said of McGregor.

However, Hardy is also positive that if McGregor will get the right team as he prepares for Nurmagomedov, the transition will be less difficult for him.

“I think as long as he’s on point with his nutrition and he’s got the right people around him making the transition may not be too difficult,” he continued.

While some fans believe that McGregor really deserves another crack at the lightweight belt, Hardy thinks “there’s at least one more fight for him that needs to happen.” According to the 36-year-old UFC analyst, “another win against a top ranked opponent before he gets the shot” would make McGregor’s title campaign more legitimate.

And should that really be the case, Hardy suggests the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier will be good tests for McGregor.