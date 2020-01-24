Conor McGregor whiskey: What is Proper No 12? How much does it cost? Where to buy

Conor McGregor has his own brand of whiskey called Proper No. 12 – but how much does it cost and where can you buy it?

Conor McGregor founded his Proper No 12 whiskey brand in 2018 prior to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. This Irishman lost the bout but his whiskey has been a phenomenal success so far.

What is Proper No 12 whiskey? After McGregor met with David Elder, esteemed master distiller, previously of Guinness, the duo worked together to create the whiskey. “We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend,” McGregor said upon its release. “We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey and I’m excited to share it with the world.”

A description of the product on the website reads: “Through much trial and error, they worked together to create a blend of sweet Irish grain and single malt Irish whiskey. “The result, a smooth balanced whiskey with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood.” Why is it called Proper No 12? The whiskey’s name is derived from the area code of McGregor’s hometown in Dublin.

The Irish fighter said: “I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. “It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown. He added: “Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. “I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all.”

Where can you buy Proper No 12 whiskey? The whiskey is currently available in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Russia, Poland and South Africa. A statement on the website says the company “hope to expand to other countries in 2020 and beyond”. How much does Proper No 12 whiskey cost? The price varies depending on the size of the bottle but the 70cl version starts at £27.95 with some online outlets.

McGregor revealed on Instagram last year that Proper No. 12 sales exceeded a billion dollars (£765m) in its first 12 months. He wrote: “Over $1b generated in Whiskey sales in my first year! “Like it or not, there is a new King in town! Proper Whiskey, liquid sunshine!”

