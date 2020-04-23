Construction to resume at three social housing developments in Dublin from early next week

CONSTRUCTION WORKS AT three social-housing development sites is to resume from early next week after the green light was given by Government.

A letter circulated to members of Dublin City Council, and seen by TheJournal.ie, advised that the Government is giving consideration to allow social housing developments which could be completed by the end of May to resume construction.

Dublin City Council had applied to allow 11 sites resume construction and has been granted permission for three of those social housing developments in Dublin.

A 59-unit development on St Agnes Avenue in Crumlin, a 43-unit development at Dolphin Park in Dublin 8, and a 29-unit development ar Poplar Row in Ballybough, Dublin 3 have been given the go ahead.

All three sites are being developed by Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) contracted by Dublin City Council.

Contractors are understood to be on site at the three locations to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The Government and industry stakeholders have been in contact in recent days to examine ways in which the construction industry could get back up and running in a safe way while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas