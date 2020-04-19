Contact Lenses And Eyeglasses Do Not Offer Any Protection Against COVID-19, Says Experts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised medical workers to wear disposable face shields or goggles that cover the sides and front of the face. This is to prevent the deadly virus from infecting them by entering their eyes. In the case of face shields, it will help stop the virus from infecting them through any opening in their faces.

According to the CDC, the face shields should be a perfect fit to prevent it from sliding down. In the case of goggles, it should fit snuggly around and over the eyes. Both protective gears must also have an anti-fog feature to improve the clarity of vision.

Eyeglasses Do Not Offer Protection

In a recent study conducted by five ocular scientists, they found no scientific evidence showing wearing regular prescription glasses can protect you against coronavirus infection or other viral transmissions. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Contact Lens & Anterior Eye. Researchers also said there is no evidence at the moment suggesting an increased risk of COVID-19 infection when using contact lens as compared to standard spectacle lenses.

Dr. Lyndon Jones said that the frame on regular spectacles “does not seal the air around the eyes and, therefore, cannot provide adequate protection.” Dr. Jones is the director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education at the University of Waterloo in Canada and is the lead author of the study.

In Line With CDC Guidance

Their findings align with the guidance of the CDC for medical professionals. The health body has previously stated that no evidence suggests those who wear contact lenses are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection compared to eyeglass wearers.

Last March, the American Academy of Ophthalmology has suggested to persons wearing contact-lenses they might consider switching to spectacles to help prevent the spread of the deadly disease. This suggestion came about because people would seldom touch their eyes’ mucous membranes when wearing glasses as opposed to when wearing contact lenses.

Those who are not working in the health care industry have been discouraged from using medical personal protective equipment, particularly N95 respirators, as they are in short supply. The CDC has recommended recently, however, that everyone should wear a type of face-covering whenever they are in public. The agency also recommends wearing them when “other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”