“Continue the fight against the Kremlin which wants to change our constitution”

The march of remembrance has turned into a demonstration against the future constitutional reform of the Kremlin. Between 15,000 and 22,000 people marched through the streets of Moscow this afternoon in memory of Boris Nemtsov, opposition leader assassinated on February 27, 2015, next to the presidential offices of Vladimir Putin.

“To remember him, five years later, is to continue his fight for freedom. And today, loudly and strongly denounce the reform of the head of the Kremlin aimed at remaining in power by any means “, says Gregorï, 57 years old. Amidst the colorful and calm crowd, this demonstrator among others was distributing with his partner pin’s portraits of Boris Nemtsov.

Philippe Delpal, French victim of a coup-like affair in Russia

The sponsors have still not been identified.

Former Deputy Prime Minister under the presidency of Boris Yeltsin, Boris Nemtsov had become a virulent critic of Vladimir Putin. Three hours before being shot four times in the back on the bridge in front of the Kremlin, he denounced in his last interview Russian military involvement with the separatists in eastern Ukraine.

In 2017, five men from the Russian republics of Chechnya and Ingushetia were sentenced to 11 to 20 years in prison for his murder. But the sponsors have still not been identified.

For the opposition, there is no doubt that their arrest would lead to the one they suspect is behind the assassination: Ramzan Kadyrov, the all-powerful leader of Chechnya, the former rebel installed in power by the Head of the Kremlin who multiplies campaigns against the liberal opposition and has already been implicated in other assassinations of opponents.

“Political prisoners of the regime”

“A political case of repression … like everything that has followed since under Putin”, laments Elena, 23. This student has become a regular at opposition rallies since the major protests against Vladimir Putin in 2011-2012 : “I was 14 then. The challenge has weakened as fatigue and wear and tear have gained the ranks of the opposition. But we must continue the fight against the Kremlin which wants to change our constitution. Especially since the flagrant cases of repression, in fact, are accelerating … “

Around the girl, in the middle of the Russian flags (“Because we defend our country against the Putin regime”), multiply the signs with simple names. “These are all the political prisoners of the regime. The public media do not speak about it because, for a long time, the Kremlin has blocked press freedom. But we have to support all these guys in prison, “ says Mikhail, 60, who is organizing a fundraiser to help them.

“It is no longer possible to be silent …”

Among these “Political prisoners” whose portraits are omnipresent in the demonstration: the seven young men of the anarchist group “the network” who have just received prison terms between six and 18 years. Prosecuted for extremism, they said they were tortured in police custody to confess. “We must open our eyes to the true nature of the Putin diet”, says Olga, 45.

This other simple protester says she is afraid of “Our police” and only goes out to protest in the streets when rallies are allowed, as was the case on Saturday February 29 in Moscow and other cities. In the middle of the crowd, she insists: “It is no longer possible to be silent …”