Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to sexual assault of two more victims

A CONVICTED CHILD abuser has pleaded guilty to sexual assaults on two more victims.

The Dublin man, who cannot be identified to protect the anonymity of the victims, is already serving a prison sentence for the repeated and prolonged sexual abuse of a teenage boy on dates between 2009 and 2015.

He was jailed in December 2017 after he pleaded guilty to this offending and to the sexual assault, in 2015, of a second teenage boy.

At the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, the man, who is aged in his 50s, entered guilty pleas to five counts of sexual assault against two victims at named locations in the city.

He admitted sexually assaulting the first victim, an underage girl, by kissing her with force and by grabbing her bottom. These offences took place on unknown dates sometime in mid 2014.

The man admitted assaulting the second victim by grabbing her bottom, placing a hand on her bottom and kissing her neck. These three offences took place on unknown dates between July 2011 and July 2012.

Judge Karen O’Connor remanded the man in continuing custody on this matter to 29 June, 2020.