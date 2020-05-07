Cop who leaked photos of Dean Laidley dressed as a woman stood down and could be jailed

A senior constable has been stood down after photos of former AFL champion and coach Dean Laidley following his arrest dressed as a woman were leaked to the media.

Victoria Police launched an investigation after a mug shot and second photo of the former North Melbourne player and coach in custody at the police station wearing a dress and long blonde wig following his arrest in St Kilda on Saturday night emerged online.

The leaked photos were distributed and shared online the following day.

A male senior constable attached to the state’s southern metropolitan region has since been interviewed and was immediately suspended without pay.

The police officer is expected to be charged with criminal offences and faces up to two years in jail and almost $40,000 in fines.

He also faces further internal disciplinary action.

‘I am appalled an employee of Victoria Police has taken these photographs,’ Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters on Monday.

‘It’s appalling conduct and and it has no place in our organisation.’

‘It breaches a person’s privacy. It breaches their human rights and we’re taking this matter extremely seriously.’

Deputy Commissioner Patton said six police officers were sent the photo by the senior constable via WhatsApp and could also face charges if it’s found they disseminated it further.

He has offered a personal apology to Laidley as Professional Standards Command continues its investigations into the leaked photos.

Corruption watchdog the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission has also been notified.

Laidley was charged with stalking and other alleged offences and didn’t apply for bail.

He will remain behind bars and will appear videolink at his next court appearance on May 11.

His lawyer Dee Giannopoulos hit out at those who allegedly leaked the photo in an angry Twitter post on Sunday night.

‘Outraged that pictures of my client, taken by some police officer, on the sly, when in custody in interview have hit the media. Typical,’ she wrote.

Laidley, a 1996 premiership player with the Kangaroos reportedly demanded to be called ‘Daniella’ during his police interview.

Laidley played 151 games for North Melbourne and West Coast before he retired in 1997.

He won a premiership with the Kangaroos in 1996 and was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

His coaching career includes seven seasons with the Kangaroos.

After being dismissed as North Melbourne coach in 2009, Laidley served as an assistant coach at Port Adelaide, St Kilda and Carlton before leaving the AFL system in 2015.

He returned to football last year as coach of Essendon District Football League club Maribyrnong Park.