Copper hits four-day low as demand outlook weakens

MELBOURNE, May 1 – London copper fell to a four-day low on Friday as demand prospects weakened following a slew of bleak economic data from the United States and escalating tensions over its trade with top metals user China.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 1.5% to $5,111 a tonne by 0341 GMT, having managed to claw back nearly 5% in April to narrow the year’s losses to 15%.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for a public holiday and will reopen on Wednesday.

* Dire economic data has weighed on sentiment in the base metals sector, ANZ said in a report, pointing to worsening U.S. data, and LME copper stocks that have jumped by more than a third since mid-March.

* U.S. JOBLESS: Millions more Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week.

* TRADE TENSIONS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the coronavirus pandemic and he threatened new tariffs on Beijing, as his administration crafted retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

* COPPER SUPPLY: Analysts at Refinitiv have cut their forecast for global copper mine output in 2020 by 2.4% to 19.6 million tonnes. Last year, mine production was 20.36 million tonnes. For a factbox on closures click here:

* COPPER SUPPLY: Chile, the world’s top copper producer, boosted its output of the red metal in March versus the previous period, according to government data released on Thursday.

* TREATMENT CHARGES: Treatment charges for copper concentrate <AM-CN-CUCONC>, a fee that miners pay smelters to turn their concentrate into metal, have fallen sharply over the past six weeks to $59.5 a tonne or 5.95 cents per pound. This suggests that falling supply has forced copper smelters to lower their charges to attract feed, supporting copper prices.

* GLOBAL MARKETS: World equity benchmarks dipped on Thursday but closed their best month in 11 years as a rebound in oil prices, encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial and expectations of more government stimulus helped ease the pain of February and March.

