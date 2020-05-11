Cops scour NSW property over missing woman

Police have searched a large northern NSW property over two days as they investigate the disappearance of Thea Liddle six months ago.

Ms Liddle, who is described as living an alternative lifestyle and having no fixed address, hasn’t used her bank accounts or mobile phone since she was last seen in the Mooball area on October 31.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen on Friday said the 42-year-old’s Queensland-based parents were desperate for answers.

“She did live a nomadic and alternative lifestyle – if you like, off the grid,” Det Chief Insp Cullen told reporters in Tweed Heads.

“But it is very highly unusual for her not to contact her parents periodically – and in fact, over the Christmas period she made no contact whatsoever.”

Police on Wednesday and Thursday searched a Mooball property about 200 acres in size and seized items for further investigation and forensic examination.

Det Chief Insp Cullen said they had also spoken to a 46-year-old Mooball man who Ms Liddle had stayed with before she vanished, and he was helping them with their inquiries.

The police officer said they were following several lines of inquiry, including around the Nimbin area.

“We would like anyone who has any interaction with Thea to come forward to police,” Det Chief Insp Cullen said.

“She frequented areas such as Mooball, Nimbin and Byron Bay, and we would like any person that’s had any interaction with her late last year … to please come forward.”