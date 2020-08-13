Corbyn’s local Labour Party risks row over debate to reject IHRA anti-Semitism definition

JEREMY CORBYN’S local Labour Party of Islington North is risking a fresh row by debating a motion calling for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism to be rejected.

The motion, to be debated at Wednesday’s meeting of Islington North’s Junction Ward branch, lashes out at the numerous “expulsions of many good socialist comrades” over allegations of anti-Semitism, and claims they were “deeply unjust”. The IHRA adopted the non-legally binding working definition of anti-Semitism that was adopted by the Plenary in Bucharest on May 26, 2016, which states: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” The agenda item also launches a scathing attack on the “Ten Pledges” made by the Board of Deputies, the leading Jewish umbrella organisation in the UK.

The Ten Pledges are: Resolve outstanding cases; Make the Party’s disciplinary process independent; Ensure transparency; Prevent re-admittance of prominent offenders; Provide no platform for bigotry; Adopt the international definition of anti-Semitism without qualification; Deliver an anti-racism education programme that has the buy-in of the Jewish community; Engagement with the Jewish community to be made via its main representative groups; Communicate with resolve; and Show leadership and take responsibility. The motion, called by Michael Ellman, a supporter of the pro-Corbyn group Jewish Voice for Labour, urges the party to follow its lead nationally by rejecting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism and the Ten Pledges. The local party also insists it is “deeply committed to opposing all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism”, and also opposes what the group regards as “false accusations of anti-Semitism.” The motion states: “Islington North CLP to call upon the Labour Party nationally to repudiate the IHRA misdefinition of anti-Semitism, along with its so-called examples, and also repudiates acceptance of the Board of Deputies `Ten Pledges’.

“These deliberately conflate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, in effect, defining support for the rights and safety of Palestinians in Israel and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign with anti-Semitism. “We consider that expulsions, suspensions and investigations of many good socialist, anti-racist comrades, nationally on grounds of supposed ‘antisemitism’ are deeply unjust and unjustified. “We are deeply committed to opposing all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism. “We are also deeply committed to opposing what we regard as false accusations of anti-Semitism.”

A second motion has also been proposed for debate, which urges Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to pile pressure on Israel. Mr Corbyn has represented Islington North as a Labour MP since 1983, and took over as leader of the party in 2015. But in the five years until Labour’s crushing defeat in last December’s general election, he headed a party dogged by several allegations of anti-Semitism. Last month, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) provided Labour with a draft of its report as part of an inquiry into allegations of anti-Semitism sweeping through the opposition under the leadership of Mr Corbyn.

Labour confirmed in a statement it has received a draft of the report from the EHRC, but that it would be “inappropriate to comment on any of the contents of the draft report” as it has been sent in confidence. The statement said: “The Equality and Human Rights Commission has provided the Labour Party with a draft of its report into allegations of anti-Semitism. “The draft report has been shared with the Labour Party as part of a process afforded to us prior to the report’s publication.