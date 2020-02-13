Coronation Street spoilers: Bill Roache confirms he’s ‘still filming’ despite street exit

CORONATION STREET viewers were treated to the show’s 10,000th episode last night as a true legend of Weatherfield announced he was leaving the cobbles. Ken Barlow decided to move to Still Waters Retirement Home but it won’t be the last of Ken on-screen.

Coronation Street resident Ken Barlow (played by Bill Roache) has featured on the ITV soap since it began back in 1960. On Friday, he appeared on the monumental 10,000th episode of the long-running series alongside several other soap legends. However, fans were gutted as Ken revealed he would move on from Weatherfield but it appears it’s not the end of the road for the iconic character as Bill is still filming.

Fans of the soap knew they were in for something special last night as some of the show’s most well-known stars embarked on a road trip to Blackpool. Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) decided it was time to scatter late husband Dennis’ ashes. She felt obliged to fulfil his wishes as she made the trip to Blackpool with some of her closest friends from Weatherfield. However, it wasn’t the smoothest journey as the group never made it to Blackpool and the urn was instead run over in a hilarious moment on screen.

Friday’s poignant episode seemed to tie up some loose ends and help several residents make amends with their issues. Viewers saw Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) finally reunite with her husband Tim (Joe Duttine) after they had spent the recent episodes warring. Rita later made the decision not to move to the retirement complex as she felt it was not her time to go. However, it was soap legend Ken Barlow who stole the show right at the end of the momentous episode.

In a moving scene, Ken announced to his beloved dog Eccles he would be moving on from Number One, Coronation Street. “80 years too late, but finally it’s time to go. Goodbye old friend.” Ken will move in with girlfriend Claudia Colby (Rule Lenska) into Still Waters Luxury Retirement Complex in order to fulfil her wishes of moving on from the cobbles. He won’t be far from home as he will be reunited with friends Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden) and his fiancé Freda Burgess (Ali Briggs).

Fans will be delighted to hear it won’t be the last they will see of the iconic character on screen as he is still filming for the soap. The star said: “This is a big decision for Ken but in some ways, he thinks it is now or never. He has lived on the same street his whole life and in the same house for most of it. “He feels that he had a chance to move away with Martha on the barge but he let her go. Part of him regretted that. “He doesn’t want to make the same mistake again and Claudia is very persuasive. “Filming that final scene of the episode was very poignant, just Ken and Eccles and the cobbles.