Coronavirus: 14 more deaths and 294 new cases in Ireland confirmed

ANOTHER 294 CASES of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and 14 more people with the disease have died, health officials confirmed this evening.

There are now a total of 2,415 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in the Republic.

All 14 new deaths confirmed today are located in the east of the country. The median age of these deaths is 81.

Yesterday, there were 302 new cases confirmed bringing the total to more than 2,000.

“Today, we have our highest recorded number of deaths so far. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said in a statement this evening.

“We must remain focused in our shared efforts to prevent the spread of this infection, to prevent severe illness especially that which requires ICU admission and ultimately save lives.”

The median age of confirmed cases as of 1pm today is 46 years, data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows.

26% of all cases have been hospitalised.

445 cases are associated with healthcare workers. Dublin has 56% of all cases and overall community transmission now accounts for 52% of confirmed cases.

In the North, 49 more coronavirus cases were confirmed today bringing the total number of cases to 324, the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency confirmed earlier

The agency also confirmed there have been two more deaths in the North in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 15.

In the UK, more than 1,000 people have died after contracting Covid-19 and it was announced that another Cabinet minister has been forced to self-isolate.