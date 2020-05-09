Coronavirus: 27 deaths and 156 new cases in Ireland confirmed

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed this evening that a further 27 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 156 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 22,541.

The overall death toll from the virus in Ireland is 1,429.

Data compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that, of the 22,301 cases reported as of midnight on Wednesday, 6 May:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,915 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,586 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,885 (49% of all cases), followed by Kildare with 1,312 cases (6%) and Cork with 1,199 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

“Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep Covid-19 suppressed in Ireland,” he said.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott at the Department of Health