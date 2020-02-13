Coronavirus: 41 infected with deadly virus on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

CORONAVIRUS has infected a further 41 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently in quarantine. How fast has the virus spread?

The number of people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship who have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus has risen to 41. The cruise ship is currently under quarantine off the coast of Yokohama, Japan where it is due to stay for 14 days.

Passengers onboard have been confined to their rooms in a bid to stop the spread of the illness However, as a screening process continues more passengers have fallen ill from the virus. The checks began after an 80-year-old man from Hong Kong became unwell and was diagnosed with the virus. He boarded the ship from Yokohama on January 20 and disembarked on January 25.

Initially, only 10 passengers were found to be suffering from the illness, resulting in officials beginning a screening process. Of the 3,700 passengers and crew onboard the vessel, an initial 300 guests were screened for the illness. However, now the number of infected onboard has almost quadrupled bringing the number of cases in Japan up to 86. This makes it the country with the second-highest amount of sufferers. “The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive,” Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said. DON’T MISS Flights: Passenger shocks by doing this in the air [VIDEO] Cruise: How clean cruise ships really are [INSIDER] Flights: The cheapest budget airline menus revealed [ANALYSIS]

“Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that.” Of those infected, 28 are from Japan, 11 are from the US, 7 are from Australia and Canada respectively, and three from China. Meanwhile, nations including the UK, New Zealand, Taiwan, the Philippines and Argentina all have one infected passenger. The remaining passengers on board the cruise ship will remain in quarantine until 18 February.

However, two of the travellers onboard appeared on Good Morning Britain and revealed what life is like onboard for them. British guests David and Sally Abel said that many passengers stuck in inside cabins have not had fresh air for days. “What you’ve got to appreciate, when they’re stuck in their cabin they’ve got no natural light and they’ve got no fresh air at all and they are not allowed to walk outside down the corridor,” said David. “But today the captain announced that those passengers that are confined would be allowed on deck.