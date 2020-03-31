Coronavirus: 49 new cases and two new deaths in Northern Ireland

THE NORTH’S PUBLIC Health Agency has confirmed there have been another 49 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 324.

The agency also confirmed there have been two more deaths in the North in the past 24 hours bringing the total number to 15.

Northern Ireland has seen restrictions on movement introduced with residents only permitted to leave their homes for specific reasons such as shopping and medicine supplies.

Assistant chief constable in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSCNI), Alan Todd, encouraged people “not to drive to local beauty spots for their daily exercise” after reports of people visiting local beaches.

“Others may have the same idea and social distancing may not be achievable,” he said.

The Republic of Ireland is now facing similar restrictions following an announcement from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night.

Residents are only permitted to leave for essential supplies and exercise, and not permitted to travel further than 2km than their homes unless they are gathering supplies or providing essential care.

Essential workers are excluded from these new restrictions for work purposes and are permitted to travel daily for work.

There is 2,121 confirmed cases in Ireland with 22 deaths. It brings the total on the island of Ireland to 2,445 with 37 deaths.

Additional confirmed cases and any additional deaths are expected to be released by the Department of Health later today.