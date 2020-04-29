Coronavirus: 59 deaths and 229 new cases confirmed in Ireland

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed that a further 59 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

At a briefing this evening, 229 new cases of coronavirus were also confirmed.

The latest figures bring the death toll in Ireland from Covid-19 to 1,159, and the number of confirmed cases to 19,877.

The new deaths include 14 ‘probable’ cases, where the individuals who died were not lab tested but a doctor suspects they had Covid-19.

Health officials have also confirmed that, as of midnight last night, 153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests have been carried out, 5,335 of which were positive.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also said that there are now 362 reported clusters of Covid-19 in residential settings, 218 of which are in nursing homes. Holohan said that 445 of all laboratory confirmed deaths relate to nursing home residents.

Earlier today the Cabinet was told today there are no indications that virus levels are low enough to ease restrictions on 5 May.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris briefed ministers on the national response to Covid-19 this morning.

Ministers were told the National Public Health Emergency Team will consider the current restrictions on Friday, in advance of another Cabinet meeting later that day.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health.

Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the total number of new confirmed cases today was 299, based on figures supplied by the Department of Health. The Chief Medical Officer later confirmed that the number was 229. This article has been amended to reflect the correct figure.