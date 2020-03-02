Coronavirus alert: FCO warns against ‘all but essential travel’ to towns in Italy – latest

CORONAVIRUS is rapidly spreading across with Europe, with Italy being one of many countries to report multiple cases of the deadly virus. The FCO has now issued a major travel warning for Italy.

Coronavirus in Italy has resulted in the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issuing a major warning. The FCO has warned against “all but essential travel” to 10 towns in the north of the country. Italy is very popular holiday destination for many Britons – approximately 3 million British nationals visit Italy every year.

So, what is the latest travel advice for Italy? “The FCO advise against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy (Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano) and one in Veneto (Vo’ Euganeo), which have been isolated by the Italian authorities due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19)m” stated the FCO. “If you’re returning to the UK from northern Italy, consult the latest advice from the Department of Health and Social Care on actions to take. “On 22 February, the government of Italy introduced extraordinary measures that allow regions to implement civil protection measures in response to coronavirus, including the isolation of the towns above. “The regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piemonte and Emilia Romagna have announced measures that include the suspension of events that involve meeting in public or private places, the suspension of schools and higher education and the suspension on the opening of museums and other cultural institutions for seven days.” They added: “Call Italy’s 112 emergency number if you believe you have symptoms. English speaking operators are available.”

At least 322 people have been confirmed to have contracted the virus in Italy as of this afternoon, up from 283 at midday. The death toll from coronavirus in Italy is currently 11, all of whom were elderly. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News’ Kay Burley today: “Those who have been in northern Italy, if they feel ill and have flu-like symptoms, then you should self-isolate, stay at home and try not to see other people. “If you have been to Italy in the areas that have been quarantined by the Italian government, then you should stay at home and self-isolate – even if you don’t have any symptoms. “At present, we don’t think there are any Brits in the area that has been quarantined by the Italian Government.

“This development in Italy is very worrying because it is a significant outbreak, with over 200 people affected.” He also urged anyone that may be quarantined in the impacted areas in northern Italy to make contact with the embassy in Rome. The outbreak in Italy has already led to the cancellation of the Venice Carnival, Milan Fashion Week and multiple Serie A football clashes. Travel website Travel Health Pro explained the best ways to rescue the risk of coronavirus infection.

They recommended that all travellers should: – Maintain good hand and personal hygiene – Wash hands regularly with soap and water or a disinfectant before handling or consuming food – Avoid visiting live bird and animal markets, backyard or commercial poultry farms and do not touch wild or domestic birds (alive or dead) – Avoid any contact with animals, birds or surfaces that may be contaminated with animal or bird dropping – Avoid eating or handling undercooked or raw meat including poultry, egg or duck dishes – Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, or who appears unwell – Avoid sharing personal items