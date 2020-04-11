Coronavirus: Backpackers brazenly break social distancing rules in Sydney infuriating locals

A fed-up Sydney neighbour has filmed himself confronting a group of young backpackers brazenly breaking social distancing rules as they gathered outside their city hostel.

At least seven male and female tourists were seen huddling together outside Sydney Backpackers on Wilmot St, in the city’s CBD, on Friday night.

An outraged local shared a video of the incident on social media accusing the young travellers of ‘harassing’ residents in the area.

‘Australia is my home and yet these backpackers keep harassing people in my community,’ the man said.

‘They pretend to cough, [are] drunk in public, they graffiti everywhere and police are always there. This place needs to be shut down.’

In footage, the man taking the video approaches the group before lashing out on them for failing to practice social distancing that is intended to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

‘You think it’s a joke? You think it’s funny? But there’s people out there dying. There’s people dying,’ he tells the backpackers as they look on unfazed.

‘Mate, you know the rules. You know the rules! You’re the a**holes that are writing on the property and graffiti-ing. You should be ashamed of yourselves.’

At one point in the confrontation, one of the backpackers accuses the watchdog of being ‘racist’ towards foreigners.

‘What the hell are you talking about “racist”? I’m Spanish, you idiot,’ he responds.

The man behind the camera then tells viewers: ‘I’ve never spoken to people that way. I feel a little ashamed of myself, but everyone’s sick of them.’

‘You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Everybody’s sick of you,’ he continues to say.

‘You’re a disgrace, all of you. Have a good look, everybody. These are the type of people that don’t respect this place,’ he says as the backpackers flippantly wave for the camera.

The video also cuts to a clip showing an aerial view of the hostel’s patio area where a large group of backpackers are having a party.

‘[They’re] in there partying, still. Spread the coronavirus, no worries,’ the narrator says.

It is unclear whether the video was from that night or a different day.

The shocking footage comes after many young backpackers have been spotted out and about in Sydney while the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW continues to climb.

Backpackers have been blamed for a coronavirus cluster that has emerged in the city’s eastern suburbs, a hotspot for young travellers staying in cramped hostels.

Despite repeated calls for people to stay home and practice social distancing, a group of European partygoers were seen crammed together for barbecue in a Bondi last week.

Footage taken on Tuesday, shows men and women aged in their 20s crowded in a backyard and adjoining loungeroom as they drink, smoke and laugh.

They appear to be alarmed when they realise they are being filmed by a neighbour as several of them alert the others in Spanish they have been busted.

The man who took the video told Daily Mail Australia: ‘I asked them if they thought this was a joke and that coronavirus is serious.’

‘I brought information about coronavirus to them and they just didn’t care.’

Neighbours said residents of the Ocean Street premises and their visitors were mainly Spanish, French and British and some appeared to be on working visas.

On Friday, Scott Morrison advised all tourists and foreign students who are struggling to support themselves financially during the pandemic to return to their homes overseas.

The prime minister said that while ‘it is lovely to have visitors in good times’, now is the time for them to leave so officials can focus on supporting Australians in need.

It is likely a difficult position for Mr Morrison to take, given his previous role as director of Tourism Australia, where he famously hired Lara Bingle to help lure travellers in.

But the government is focused on helping to keep Australians afloat, pledging $130billion for a JobKeepers package for workers, many of whom faced losing their jobs.

‘These (student) visas, and those who are in Australia under various visa arrangements, they are obviously not held here compulsorily,’ he told reporters on Friday.

‘If they are not in a position to support themselves then there is the alternative for them to return to their home countries.

‘We still have quite a number of people who are here on visitor visas.

‘As much as it is lovely to have visitors to Australia in good times, at times like this if you’re a visitor in this country, it is time, as it has been now for some while – and I know many visitors have – to make your way home and to ensure that you can receive the supports that are available … in your home countries.’