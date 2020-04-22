Coronavirus: Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For New Orleans Residents Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Birdman is offering to pay rent for people in need in the community he grew up in in New Orleans.

Amid the severe impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that left people financially bereft, the 51-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday (April 20) and shared his intention to pay one month’s rent for those living in his New Orleans hometown. Birdman also advised his followers to remain safe amid the current pandemic, while also appealing for other local figures and organizations to extend aid to the other communities in need.

The rapper’s post included a photo of him and his brother, Ronald Jay “Slim” Williams. The post was captioned: “I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at…”

Birdman also mentioned other residential areas that he will be catering to, as well as acknowledged the hospital workers and frontliners for risking their lives to save others. The music magnate also gave a shoutout to New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell for supporting him in this cause.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams is a regularly listed persona in hip-hop’s list of wealthiest artists. The rapper is the co-founder of Cash Money Records and has previously opened up about his humble beginnings in New Orleans.

The rap music mogul revealed that his entrepreneurial and business ventures purely transpired from witnessing his father managing his small businesses in their community. “He had a few bars,” Birdman told Forbes. “He had grocery stores, a washerette. He did a lot of things.”

And while young, Birdman and his brother Slim’s exposure to their father’s dealings led them to establish their own enterprise.

Although it was reported a few years back that his net worth underwent a slight downturn due to strains with his flagship artist Lil Wayne, Cash Money Records remains to be Birdman’s biggest asset. Founded in 1992, Birdman and Slim have since then been in outright control. Rapper and singer Drake, as well as Tobogo-born rapper Nicki Minaj, are among the unparalleled assets of the brothers’ record label.

NOLA’s very own rapper tycoon joins the increasing number of celebrities who have done their part for the COVID-19 relief efforts. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, along with Jay-Z, had willingly donated $1 million as their contribution to the coronavirus initiative.