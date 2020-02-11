Coronavirus breakdown: The key statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak

CORONAVIRUS was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but has now infected thousands of people and spread to several other nations. What are the key statistics about the coronavirus outbreak?

Coronavirus is a fast-moving infection which causes pneumonia-like symptoms which has taken more than 400 lives. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared coronavirus a global emergency. Express.co.uk has compiled some statistics which will help you understand what is happening with the coronavirus outbreak.

WHO says there is a “window of opportunity” to stop the deadly new coronavirus becoming a broader global crisis. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the steps taken by China to fight the virus at its epicentre were the best way of stopping its spread. So far most of the reported deaths have been in China, however, there are two outside of China. The first was a Chinese man, 44, in the Philippines, who died in a hospital in Manila on Sunday, February 2. The second was a man, 39, in Hong Kong who had an underlying health condition and died on Tuesday morning.

Currently, there are confirmed cases in the UK. The two cases were two Chinese nationals who tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill at Staycity Aparthotel in Paragon Street, York last Wednesday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new coronavirus “will be with us for at least some months to come”. The Foreign Office has said all Britons in China should leave the country if they can to minimise the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus. “Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.”

The numbers, taken from Worldometer: So far there have been confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world. In total, the virus has spread to nations including China where the infection broke out. There have deaths reported as a result of coronavirus: of them in China, in Hong Kong and in the Phillippines. Of the remaining infected cases a reported percent – or people – are in a critical condition. In total, people have recovered from coronavirus so far: of which are in China, in Thailand, in Singapore, in Australia, in Vietnam and in Sri Lanka.

An early estimate from the WHO suggests the fatality rate for coronavirus is percent. Fatality rates are subject to change as a virus can mutate, but for comparison, the case fatality rate for SARS was percent and for Mers was percent. China’s National Health Commission says that percent of those who died have been over the age of , and of those percent had pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. On Tuesday, February 4, new cases were confirmed in Singapore, of which had not travelled to China.

According to the WHO’s latest situation report published on February 4, the risk assessment for China is very high. In a bid to tackle the increased demand for medical services in Wuhan, which is home for people, authorities are building new hospitals. In total, this will lead to more beds for patients. The incubation period for the new coronavirus appears to be between to days, however, some estimate it is between and days.

Comparative data Each year an estimated to people die in the world due to complications from seasonal influenza viruses. This figure corresponds to to deaths per day due to the seasonal flu. Sars, which was spread between November 2002 and July 2003, was a coronavirus that originated from Beijing, China, spread to countries. In total, people were infected with Sars and there were deaths. In 2012, the Mers virus outbreak killed people out of the infected in total.

