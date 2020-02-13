Coronavirus: British tourist on honeymoon tests positive for deadly disease on cruise ship

A BRITISH passenger has contracted coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship being held on lockdown in Japan’s Yokohama Bay.

Newlywed Alan Steele, from Wolverhampton, has confirmed he tested positive for the flu-like virus although was not showing any symptoms. The 58-year-old said he was being transferred from the Diamond Princess cruise liner to a hospital on the Japanese mainland for treatment. His new wife Wendy, who has not tested positive, has demanded to go with him.

Mr Steele, who got married on January 12, wrote to his family and friends on Facebook: “Just to let you all know I have been diagnosed as having the virus and am being shipped to hospital. “Would also like to say that at the moment I am not showing any symptoms so just possible a carrier. “Will let you know how I am going on when possible.”

Fellow British holidaymaker David Abel, who has been posting regular updates from the ship on his Facebook page, said: “One of the disconcerting things, one of the people we have been dining with, during the duration of the cruise for our evening meals – because we are a table of six and all Brits – one of them has been proved positive for the virus and he will be most certainly leaving the ship today. “It’s a real, real shame. Now, I have no idea how he must be feeling. “I don’t want to mention names because that wouldn’t be right at this present stage, but they are on their honeymoon.”

Mr Abel continued: “He will be going off into quarantine in a medical facility and she has to stay on board the ship because she is not displaying symptoms. “That’s going to be really, really tough for him so just bear a thought for these passengers who just don’t know what is going to be lying ahead of them.”

Princess Cruises said 41 people, including Mr Steele, had tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess which remains in lockdown. The company aid the quarantine on the ship was due to end on February 19, barring “unforeseen developments”. In a statement, the company added: “Princess Cruises can confirm the nationalities of the 41 people who were tested positive for coronavirus are from Argentina (one); Australia (five); Canada (five), Japan (21); United Kingdom (one) and United States (eight).” The latest diagnoses comes as as health experts issued a new warning to travellers arriving from several Asian countries.The Diamond Princess and is 3,700 passengers and crew have been on lockdown since arriving back at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Monday after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference 21 of the newly found 41 cases were Japanese. The outbreak, which has killed has almost 640 people in mainland China but only two elsewhere, has stoked concern about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which begin on July 24. Games organisers have set up a task force to coordinate with health authorities on how to respond to the epidemic. Video footage showed blue and white tarpaulin put up on the Diamond Princess to screen passengers from view as those diagnosed with the virus were moved out to hospitals in Tokyo and neighbouring towns, the health ministry said.

The increase in the number of infections has added to the gloom for passengers stuck on the ship, who were only allowed onto open decks briefly for fresh air. Internet bandwidth had been increased and passengers are finding out about the new infections from the internet before they are announced on the ship, according to a 43-year-old Hong Kong resident who is on the ship with his family. Staff distributed thermometers and passengers were told mental health experts were available, over the telephone around the clock.

A spokeswoman for Princess Cruises said: “The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be February 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments. “The Japanese government is also providing our ship and team members additional manpower support. “During the remainder of the time onboard, guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones. “In addition, we have added additional live TV channels and a large selection of in-room movies available in multiple languages. “The cruise activities staff is packaging games, puzzles and trivia and delivering them to guest staterooms.”