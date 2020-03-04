Coronavirus: Briton trapped in Tenerife hotel says guests ignoring quarantine rules

A MOTHER trapped in a coronavirus-stricken Tenerife hotel yesterday told of her dread that guests could be spreading the infection by ignoring quarantine rules. Lara Pennington, 45, said that she feared the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel could become like the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Mrs Pennington, who is on holiday with her two young sons and elderly in-laws, said that guests at the hotel were failing to follow simple measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Speaking yesterday, she said: “The Spanish government were advising that if we wanted to we could leave our rooms as long as we were wearing masks and washing hands.

“It’s clearly apparent there are large numbers who are not following that process. “Containment strategy is clearly not working, it was never going to work. It should be an enforced quarantine. “We’re not being looked after in terms of our vulnerability. We are frightened.” Mrs Pennington, from Manchester, said she has decided to self-isolate her family in their hotel room to ensure they did not catch the disease.

Yesterday, some of the 160 British tourists in the hotel were allowed to leave, with talks underway to rescue the remaining Britons. Meanwhile, Corvid-19 victim David Abel, who was trapped on the Diamond Princess in Japan, has said he and wife Sally are recovering. He said in a video message: “They’re taking very good care of us.

Tokyo 2020 could be the first Olympics to be cancelled in peacetime – due to coronavirus. Richard Pound, the International Olympic Committee’s most senior member, said a final decision on cancelling the Games could be made in May. However, Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto insisted the event, due to open on July 24, would go ahead as planned. England’s football friendly against Italy at Wembley on March 27 is still on, but there are doubts over this summer’s Euro 2020, which is due to take place at venues across Europe.

Michele Uva, of the Uefa executive committee, said: “The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse.” Five Serie A league matches in Italy are being played behind closed doors this weekend. In the Six Nations rugby, Ireland’s matches against Italy in Dublin this weekend are postponed, with England still due to play in Rome next month. Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed and there are question marks over other early-season races. Horse racing chiefs are monitoring the situation for the Cheltenham Festival in March and the Grand National meeting in April.

Head teacher Anthony Tierney shut the building down for a deep clean after confirming that a parent had been diagnosed with coronavirus. The parent is understood to have recently returned to the town from Tenerife after staying at the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, where four Italian tourists tested positive for coronavirus this week. Mr Tierney was on site at the school yesterday to speak to concerned parents and confirmed that the gates would remain closed for the day. It is understood the school may not reopen until Monday at the earliest. But panicked parents took to social media after receiving a message announcing the closure just before 11pm on Wednesday night. Many complained about the lack of a full explanation as to whether the infected parent had been on the school premises.

The school, which has 347 pupils, gave no further details about the coronavirus victim.

But the message sent to parents and carers read: “Due to a confirmed case of coronavirus among our parent population, Burbage Primary School will be closed as a precautionary measure to enable a deep clean to be completed.” The nearby Buxton Medical Practice was also closed yesterday, with patients ringing to book an appointment told that it was because an infected patient had visited the GP surgery. Meanwhile in London, one of Britain’s most prestigious private schools also yesterday shut down after students who visited coronavirus-hit countries over half-term fell ill – with the head teacher blaming NHS delays for forcing her hand. The £19,000-a-year Dulwich Prep in south London has been closed until Monday at the earliest after several children in different parts of the school became unwell this week after foreign holidays.

Dulwich Prep’s head teacher Louise Davidson told parents today that the delays meant the school had to be closed while they wait for the results of coronavirus tests.

Mrs Davidson refused to reveal the countries they visited on holiday, but said: “Unrelated pupils from different sections of school have returned after half-term having been on ­holiday. They were healthy when they returned but have since become unwell. “The families have contacted NHS 111, self-isolated and are awaiting the results of tests. “NHS 111 has been inundated with calls since the half-term break and the delay our families have had in accessing medical help has influenced our decision.” Ministers have warned that they expect more cases to emerge and have called for people not to panic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The NHS is a fantastic service and we’ve made every possible preparation for any eventuality.

“If you are concerned about travelling abroad to an area that’s infected the key thing is to look at the Foreign Office website.” Before Northern Ireland’s revelation, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty confirmed yesterday’s two new cases.

He said: “Two further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19.